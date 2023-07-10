Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading 5.1% Higher

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.08. 325,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,809,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $804.61 million, a P/E ratio of 77.52 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

About Gaotu Techedu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

