Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Garmin makes up 2.4% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Garmin by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Garmin by 378.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.84. 251,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,669. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

