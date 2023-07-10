Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.74

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.74 and last traded at $46.68, with a volume of 298806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44 and a beta of -0.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 225,961 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

