General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. The company traded as high as $110.73 and last traded at $110.60, with a volume of 2603126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.27.

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

