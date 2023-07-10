General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in General Mills by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.03. 896,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

