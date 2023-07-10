General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.25. 3,950,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,515,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

