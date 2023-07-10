Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Trading Down 2.5%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.46. 68,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 388,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $790.60 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 234,305 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 81,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

