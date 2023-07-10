Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.77. 87,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 691,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on GETY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.99.
Getty Images Trading Down 2.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 56,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $281,286.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Getty Images news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 47,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $289,916.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,576.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 56,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $281,286.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 774,154 shares of company stock worth $5,589,611. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 4th quarter worth about $66,061,000. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in Getty Images by 40.0% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 114,757 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Getty Images by 1,770.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Images
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.