Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 120,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 135,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul G. Abbott acquired 8,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,918.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,857,656.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $704,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

