Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is American National Bank’s 7th Largest Position

American National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,743 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 2.8% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. American National Bank owned approximately 0.49% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $15,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,953,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,779,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,281 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 1,079,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 736,517 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,650,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 680,167 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,861. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $32.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

