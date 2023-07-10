Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.16 and last traded at $59.16. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is -56.56%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

