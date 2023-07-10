Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.16 and last traded at $59.16. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Down 2.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend
About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.