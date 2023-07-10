Graphic Packaging (GPK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE: GPK) in the last few weeks:

7/10/2023 – Graphic Packaging was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

7/10/2023 – Graphic Packaging had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $28.00.

6/29/2023 – Graphic Packaging was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

6/29/2023 – Graphic Packaging had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

5/18/2023 – Graphic Packaging is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,095. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,372,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16,681.4% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 3,220,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,990 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

