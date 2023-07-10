Guggenheim Lowers Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EIX. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Edison International Stock Down 0.8 %

EIX stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average of $68.72. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 134.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 562,352 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Edison International by 30.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,195 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,994,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,846,000 after acquiring an additional 374,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,938,000 after buying an additional 2,763,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

