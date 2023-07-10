Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $83.82. 1,578,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $89.05.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.