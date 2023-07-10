Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,773. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.06. The company has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

