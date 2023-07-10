Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $559,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,657,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,909,664. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

