Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $72.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,748. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

