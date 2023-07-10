Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 5,830 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267,408 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VWO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,488,819. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.