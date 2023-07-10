Head-To-Head Survey: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) vs. Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) and Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $134.03 million 10.98 -$108.18 million ($0.67) -15.36 Bausch Health Companies $8.15 billion 0.37 -$225.00 million ($0.98) -8.51

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Bausch Health Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bausch Health Companies. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bausch Health Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Bausch Health Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -65.90% -23.56% -20.44% Bausch Health Companies -4.38% 381.67% 3.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Bausch Health Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bausch Health Companies 0 5 0 0 2.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.34%. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus price target of $7.83, suggesting a potential downside of 6.08%. Given Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bausch Health Companies.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc. operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb. The Salix segment provides gastroenterology products in the United States. The International segment sells aesthetic medical devices, branded pharmaceuticals, generic pharmaceuticals, and OTC products internationally. The Solta Medical segment engages in the sale of aesthetic medical devices. The Diversified segment offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and certain other therapeutic classes; generic products; ortho dermatologic; and dentistry products in the United States. The Bausch + Lomb segment offers products in the areas of vision care, surgical, and ophthalmic pharmaceuticals products. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

