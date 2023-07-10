Head to Head Survey: Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) & Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Asure Software has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and Web Blockchain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software -10.63% 2.89% 1.03% Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 1 0 6 0 2.71 Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Asure Software and Web Blockchain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Asure Software currently has a consensus price target of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 37.03%. Given Asure Software’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Asure Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asure Software and Web Blockchain Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $95.83 million 2.57 -$14.47 million ($0.54) -22.13 Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Web Blockchain Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asure Software.

Summary

Asure Software beats Web Blockchain Media on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asure Software

(Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides HR services that offers services comprising on-demand HR resource library, phone and email support for any HR issues, and compliance and policy updates; support for strategic HR decision making; and HR outsourcing solution. In addition, the company offers payroll tax processing software and service solutions for the payroll service industry, and mid-market and large corporate employers; and AsureMarketplace that automates interactions between its HCM systems with third-party providers. Asure Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Web Blockchain Media

(Free Report)

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.