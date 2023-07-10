Hikari Power Ltd Sells 113,500 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hikari Power Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.9% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $771,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 78.3% during the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.63. 4,929,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,124,459. The company has a market capitalization of $159.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

