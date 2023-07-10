Hikari Power Ltd Trims Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Hikari Power Ltd lowered its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,100,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,258,000 after purchasing an additional 174,110 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vontier by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,727,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Vontier Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:VNT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.27. 243,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

