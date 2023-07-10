Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HMC. Nomura downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:HMC opened at $30.18 on Thursday. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.10). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,148.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 5.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.