HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $520.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $482.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $425.68.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Down 1.6 %

HubSpot stock opened at $512.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.04 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $535.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $495.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,554 shares of company stock worth $16,978,923. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,314,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after purchasing an additional 346,272 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.