Humankind Investments LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Humankind Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Insider Activity

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.40. The stock had a trading volume of 567,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

