Humankind Investments LLC Purchases 1,952 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,684,000 after purchasing an additional 354,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CF Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,851,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,927,000 after purchasing an additional 193,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

CF Industries stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.45. The company had a trading volume of 632,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

