Humankind Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Humankind Investments LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE T traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $15.42. 8,212,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,381,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

