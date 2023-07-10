Humankind Investments LLC Trims Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Humankind Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises about 0.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.99. 903,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,322,056. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

