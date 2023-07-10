Hxro Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86.18 (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Hxro has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for $0.0978 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market cap of $41.91 million and $86.18 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hxro Profile

Hxro was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

