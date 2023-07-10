Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Iberdrola Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80.

Iberdrola Increases Dividend

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $1.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.58. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

