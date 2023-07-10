iExec RLC (RLC) Trading 11.1% Lower This Week

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00003944 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $86.15 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

