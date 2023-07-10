ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) traded down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.65. 1,268,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,101,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Owen Brennan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ImmunityBio news, Director John Owen Brennan bought 25,000 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Blaszyk bought 71,915 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $197,766.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,766.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

(Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.