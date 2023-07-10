Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives $73.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

IMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 1,003.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Immunocore stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $69.06.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $55.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.39 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. Research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

