Insider Buying: IODM Limited (ASX:IOD) Insider Acquires 128,889 Shares of Stock

IODM Limited (ASX:IOD – Free Report) insider Brian Jamieson bought 128,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,666.70 ($25,777.80).

IODM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,928.60, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About IODM

IODM Limited provides cloud based software as a service in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. It develops an automated debtor management solution that offers accounts receivable monitoring and collection management tool through a central cloud based platform for businesses. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

