Insider Buying: IODM Limited (ASX:IOD) Insider Acquires 128,889 Shares of Stock

IODM Limited (ASX:IOD – Free Report) insider Brian Jamieson bought 128,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,666.70 ($25,777.80).
IODM Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,928.60, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 0.90.
About IODM
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IODM
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for IODM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IODM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.