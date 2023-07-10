Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,021,433.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $397,560.00.
Ceridian HCM Trading Up 1.7 %
CDAY traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.83 and a beta of 1.43. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.