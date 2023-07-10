Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,021,433.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $397,560.00.

CDAY traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.83 and a beta of 1.43. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

CDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

