Insider Selling: REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Sells 2,414 Shares of Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $84,707.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,329.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas Bruggeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of REX American Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Douglas Bruggeman sold 3,500 shares of REX American Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.14. 14,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.92. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $212.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX American Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,135,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in REX American Resources by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

