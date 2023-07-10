Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,106,250.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $1,109,250.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,101,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $1,100,250.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,106,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $1,090,750.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $1,088,000.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $1,078,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,074,000.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE RYAN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

