Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Up 9.1%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) shares shot up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.99 and last traded at $42.95. 423,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,083,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,671,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 188,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

