International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 3.2% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 347.8% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 161.0% during the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

IBM stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.48. The stock had a trading volume of 977,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,797. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.