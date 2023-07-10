Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.2% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 887.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 32,218 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG traded up $7.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $339.26. 709,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,566. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $344.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. William Blair started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.