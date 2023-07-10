Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $365.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,408,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,653,816. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.86. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

