Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 10.8% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $365.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,887,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,653,816. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.86. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

