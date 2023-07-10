Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,487,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,964,000 after purchasing an additional 741,453 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.73. 2,258,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,809. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.51 and a 200 day moving average of $145.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

