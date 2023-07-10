Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Stake Lessened by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,441 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,428,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 756,583 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 962,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after buying an additional 283,251 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after buying an additional 45,629 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,992,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,538,000.

NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.94. 16,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,318. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83.

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

