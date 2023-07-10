Iowa State Bank Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $3.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.51. The company had a trading volume of 586,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,698. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.63 and its 200 day moving average is $195.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

