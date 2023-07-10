Iowa State Bank Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Iowa State Bank cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.28. 1,013,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,147,077. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

