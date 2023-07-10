Iowa State Bank Has $3.05 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,838,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 784,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,854,000 after purchasing an additional 434,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PFG. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

