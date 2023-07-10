Iowa State Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.55. The stock had a trading volume of 617,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,212. The company has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

