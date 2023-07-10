IRON Financial LLC Acquires 912 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,731.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 235,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 222,785 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSJO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,722. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $23.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.1181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

