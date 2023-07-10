IRON Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS)

IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. IRON Financial LLC owned approximately 0.58% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $765,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $728,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:CWS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.93.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.